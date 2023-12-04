KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Employees in both the public and private sectors and retirees can expect higher incomes starting next year, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said the government has outlined several key initiatives set to take place in 2024 after the Dewan Rakyat approved the Progressive Wage Policy Bill that aimed to boost the salaries of workers in both the private sector and civil service and pensions for government retirees.

“First we have passed the white paper of the progressive wage policy bill for workers in the private sector.

“So, God willing, starting in 2024, the implementation of progressive wages will increase the income for workers in the private sector,” he told reporters at the National Institute of Public Administration here today.

