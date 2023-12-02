JOHOR BARU, Dec 2 — The two flood relief centres in this district were closed at noon today as flood waters have fully receded.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said that the relief centre at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru housed 253 victims from 66 families, while Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mutiara accommodated 312 evacuees from 84 families.

Both relief centres had been in operation since yesterday morning.

According to the statement, all flash flood victims from five villages, namely Kampung Paya Kenangan, Kampung Pasir Tebrau, Kampung Kangkar Tebrau, Kampung Sentosa Damai and Kampung Sentosa Barat, have been allowed to return home.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, nine districts in the state are expected to have clear weather today except for Kluang.

Heavy rain since last Thursday has led to flooding in five villages in the Johor Baru district, with several rivers at danger and alert levels. — Bernama

Advertisement