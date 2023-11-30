BALIK PULAU, Nov 30 — The police arrested two women, believed to be mule account holders, for a syndicate that cheated victims into participating in a non-existent Crypto investment resulting in a loss of RM459,972, recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the two women, both aged 22, were arrested in Kota Damansara, Selangor, last Tuesday following a preliminary investigation revealed that they were believed to have given bank cards to other individuals for use for criminal purposes.

“Based on preliminary investigations, it was found that the victim, who is a 26-year-old woman and the owner of a Japanese food restaurant, had made several transactions in stages into 10 different accounts, including those belonging to the two women suspects, amounting to RM459,972.

“The two women were detained for further investigations into the case which is being investigated in accordance with Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In another case, Kamarul Rizal said the police arrested a 70-year-old woman, also believed to be a mule account holder for a syndicate dealing in nonexistent car purchases through Facebook that resulted in a victim losing RM29,160.

“The syndicate deceived the victim in the purchase of a non-existent car through Facebook resulting in the victim transferring RM29,160 into several bank accounts for the purchase of an imported Audi car,” he said.

Apart from that, he said, the police also arrested two women and a man, aged between 24 and 40, also allegedly becoming for a scam syndicate resulting in a loss of RM12,539 to the victims.

“All of them were arrested in raids in the state last Tuesday following tip-offs and intelligence work,” he said, adding that all the suspects are on remand for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama