KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The number of flood victims placed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kelantan decreased while in Johor it increased slightly after flash floods hit five villages near the overflowing Tebrau river.

In Kelantan, the numbers sheltering at PPS have reduced to 594 people from 181 families as of 8pm tonight compared to 816 victims (241 families) this morning.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all the victims are taking shelter at three PPS in the districts of Bachok and Pasir Mas.

In Bachok, a total of 114 victims (35 families) are lodging at SK Jelawat while SMK Beris Panchor is housing 254 victims (69 families).

The Pasir Mas PPS at SK Gual To’Deh recorded 226 evacuees (77 families).

In Johor, with overnight rain still torrential, the number of victims of flash floods from five villages in the district of Johor Bahru increased slightly to 582 people as of 8pm tonight compared to 538 people at noon earlier.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement that the evacuees from 151 families are still huddled at PPS Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru and SK Bukit Mutiara.

According to the statement, 312 people (84 families) from Kampung Paya Kenangan, Kampung Pasir Tebrau and Kampung Kangkar Tebrau were shuttled to PPS SK Bukit Mutiara.

Meanwhile, the PPS at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru housed 270 victims (67 families) who fled Kampung Sentosa Damai and Kampung Sentosa Barat.

JPBN also said it was still raining in the Johor Baru district as of 8pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the water level in Parit Keliling in Kampung Pasir here was at a warning level with a reading of 0.08 metres, Sungai Siku in Kampung Murni Jaya near Kulai recorded a dangerous level of 17.65 m and Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat was at alert level which is 8.01m. — Bernama