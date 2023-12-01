PETALING JAYA, Dec 1 — Seven men were fined RM2,000 each by the Magistrates’ Court here today for participating in an unlawful assembly and damaging a car outside the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium before the Selangor FC-Perak FC Super League match last Saturday.

Magistrate Nur Natasya Mohtarudin meted out the sentence on Muhamad Ainol Syukri Shariff, 28; Mohammad Hariz Suhaimi, 36; Norbadrul Amin Norazman, 27; Muhammad Ezwan Shah Mustapa Kamal, 24; Muhammad Othman Abd Rahim, 21; Muhammad Husaini Hamdi Azizi, 21; and Azizi Abu Hassan, 36; after they pleaded guilty to their role in the fracas.

The court ordered them to serve two months’ jail if they fail to pay the fine. All of them paid the fine.

Two other accused, Muhammad Afiq Azman, 29, and Muhamad Taufiq Nasharudin, 30, pleaded not guilty to the same charge and were allowed bail of RM2,500 each in one surety. The court set January 31 next year for case mention.

Advertisement

According to the charge sheet, all the accused were members of an unlawful assembly who damaged a Honda FD car belonging to a 22-year-old man at the stadium car park at 4.50pm on November 25, causing losses of RM15,000.

The charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 149 of the same law, provides for a jail term of one to five years, or a fine, or both, on conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Noor Khairun Nisa Noor while Muhamad Ainol, Mohammad Hariz, Muhammad Afiq, Muhamad Taufiq and Azizi were represented by lawyer Ainul Farihah Azizi.

Advertisement

The other four accused were not represented. — Bernama