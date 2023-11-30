MELAKA, Nov 30 — The Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) will kick off a week earlier, on December 25, with various events organised through the Islamic Carnival, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that the five-day Islamic Carnival will take place at Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong, before the New Year 2024 celebration at Sungai Melaka Phase 2.

“Among the highlights of the Islamic Carnival are mass ‘nikah’ (marriage solemnisation), the sale of various goods, including halal food, in a bazaar concept, and the ‘Melaka Berselawat’ programmes.

“The most interesting aspect is the continuous recitation of the holy verses of the Quran for 24 hours throughout the carnival,” he told a press conference, after the adjournment of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at Seri Negeri, here today.

Commenting on the New Year 2024 celebration, Ab Rauf said that a concert, featuring local artists and celebrities, will be held at Sungai Melaka Phase 2.

He added that the event will also be broadcast live in the Nanning Region, China, which has a population of over 50 million.

“Melaka will become a twin city to that region, and it is an advantage that we will gain during the TMM2024,” he said. — Bernama