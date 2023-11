KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya.

Anwar said various issues of mutual interests, including Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral ties and cooperation in defence and security, were discussed during the meeting.

“May the close and strong ties between these two nations continue forever, Insya-Allah,” he posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah. — Bernama

Advertisement