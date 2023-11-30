KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― The crime index for Kuala Lumpur showed a drop of 10 per cent or 410 cases from Jan 1 to Oct 30 this year, compared with 4,173 cases reported in the same period last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the violent crime was down 14 per cent, equivalent to 122 cases, in October this year, compared with 895 cases in the same period last year.

“The property crime also down by 288 cases (nine per cent) this year,” he told a press after attending the monthly assembly at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Allaudeen said the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) seized various types of drugs worth RM101 million from January to October compared with RM122 million last year.

“The comparative statistics of arrests for January to September this year show an increase of 481 people, to 12,199 people, compared with 11,718 people in 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, Allaudeen said the eradication of white-collar crimes continues to record success with 1,439 raids conducted involving online crime, while 83 investigation papers were opened related to calling centres, with the arrest of a total of 1,023 people, from January to October.

He also added that a total of 57,437 traffic summonses were issued while the current prosecution rate was at 98.75 per cent.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during peak hours in the capital, a total of 170 police officers are deployed to monitor traffic congestions, he said. ― Bernama