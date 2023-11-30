KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The government is still studying the most effective and efficient aid and subsidy distribution mechanism for the people, said the Economy Ministry.

It said among the methods being examined by the government are through e-vouchers, e-wallets or channelling cash directly to banks.

“For example, the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah cash payment will be channelled directly to recipients’ bank accounts, while selected assistance schemes under the Social Welfare Department are done via e-wallets,” said the ministry in a written reply uploaded to the Parliament website today.

In line with the government’s move towards a digital economy, the implementation of a cashless ecosystem such as an e-wallet would encourage the public to use technology, it added.

Nevertheless, cash distribution must also be considered for government aid recipients in rural areas who are faced with the problem of access to telecommunications networks.

“Based on this matter, the distribution mechanism needs to be scrutinised further to ensure the chanelling of the cash aid could be implemented more efficiently and to facilitate the recipients,” said the ministry. — Bernama

