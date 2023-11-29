PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today exchanged memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Federal Land Development Board (Felda), Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) to encourage digitisation and the growth of the virtual economy.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din witnessed the exchange this afternoon at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

“These three MoUs that were exchanged today, my hope is that these will be able to increase digitisation as well as increase the involvement of more people in the community in the digital economy.

“This is my hope,” Fahmi said.

Among the aims of the MoU with Felda is to maximise the use of Digital Economic Centres (PEDi) to help more settlers participate in the online marketplace, the minister said.

There are 150 PEDi centres in Felda schemes that could increase the use of cashless payments in these settlements, he added.

Digital payments in Felda settlements will be made through the National Digital Centre, in accordance with the Smart Community campaign.

With regards to the MoUs with the MMA and MPS, Fahmi said these were related to a prior announcement from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding a grant for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which provides up to RM5,000 per applicant.

Around 12,000 MSMEs are expected to benefit from the grant, he said.

“These are efforts towards increasing the digitising of MSMEs, specifically those under MMA and MPS,” he said.

The MoUs with MMA and MPS are expected to accelerate the digitisation of private clinics and community pharmacies.

In September, the government introduced the MSME Digital Grant Madani to help MSMEs digitise their operations.

According to VeecoTech Solutions, which was appointed a digital partner by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the grant is open to all MSMEs in Malaysia that have been operating for at least six months.