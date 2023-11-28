SHAH ALAM, Nov 28 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today declared open the Selangor Royal Heritage Forest at a hotel here.

The declaration ceremony was also attended by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris

At the same event, the Sultan launched the book Master Plan for the Development of the Selangor Royal Heritage Forest.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and State Public Health and Environment exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

On March 17, Sultan Sharafuddin ordered the state government to continue preserving the state’s 108,000 hectares forest reserve.

His Highness said the state government should extend the period of the moratorium for logging which has been imposed for 25 years since 2009 to disallow logging activities in the permanent forest reserve.

The Selangor Royal Heritage Forest, covering 108,000ha, was a state park under one of the classifications of protection forests under Section 10, Enactment (Application) of the Selangor State Forestry Act 1985.

The state government is consistently committed to preserving and protecting the state’s forest treasures to function as water catchment areas, flora and fauna habitats, erosion control and flood prevention, in addition to contributing to carbon reduction and addressing climate change issues.

To date, the entire permanent reserve forest area in Selangor is 250,739.33 hectares, or 31.7 per cent of the state’s land area. — Bernama