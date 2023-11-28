IPOH, Nov 28 — Two government Bills, namely the 2024 Supply Enactment (Budget) and Enactment of Perak Muslim Wills (2003), will be tabled at the Perak legislative assembly sitting from December 1 to 8.

The two Bills will be tabled by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said today.

“For the Bill on the budget, all 59 assemblymen will be allowed to take part in the debate session.

“This budget tabling could be exciting as this will be the first budget under the Perak unity government,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here.

Mohammad Zahir said that six assemblymen will be involved in the debate for the Enactment of Perak Muslim Wills (2003).

He added that the assemblymen will be given 40 minutes each to debate the Bills in the state assembly sitting.

Mohammad Zahir also said that some department heads and representatives did not comply with the dress code when attending the previous state assembly sitting in September.

“We have upgraded the regulations for the dress code in this upcoming sitting. This latest rule applies to all state assemblymen, representatives and media officers.

“The secretariat also provided bunting and posters to facilitate the reference for the permitted dress code. The information on the dress code can also be checked via the QR code placed on the back of the hall pass tag,” he said.