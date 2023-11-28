PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — The development of the Sewage Treatment Plant Site in Taman Bukit Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, will resolve the issues of unpleasant odour which have been attributed to the oxidation ponds in the vicinity, the Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) said in a statement today.

The development was approved after the NRECC, representing the Malaysian government, Tanah dan Harta Sdn Bhd and F3 Cheras Development Sdn Bhd signed the Privatisation Agreement for the Redevelopment of the Sewage Treatment Plant Site on Lot 7145, Taman Bukit Cheras, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

NRECC said the proposed development of the site is among the pioneers of public-private partnerships in the sewage service industry development and will be implemented through land exchange with returns to the government in-kind.

On April 12, the Cabinet agreed to proceed with the redevelopment through land exchange.

“As a result of this redevelopment proposal, the government will benefit in the form of rationalisation of a sewage treatment plant and upgraded plants, which will subsequently help the implementation of the Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley Programme under the supervision of NRECC through the Sewage Services Department (JPP),” read the statement.

NRECC said the rationalisation and upgrading works would bring commercial development benefits, enhancing economic activities in the area.

According to the ministry the approach would improve efficiency and reduce the construction of small sewage plants in new development areas, adding that the government, through the National Agenda on Water Sector Transformation 2040 (WST 2040), is committed to developing a sustainable and quality sewage system at reasonable costs.

“This goal can be achieved through public-private collaboration, including alternative financing aspects and the development of advanced business models. This agenda is crucial in transforming the country’s water sector towards sustainability and national well-being,” it said. — Bernama