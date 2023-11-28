ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 28 — The Johor government has set a target for 583 state government religious schools (SAKJ) in the state to benefit from the installation of WiFi in phases.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said a total of 92 SAKJ for this year have been equipped with internet facilities from 140 targeted schools involving a cost of more than RM400,000 which is fully borne by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ).

“For the first phase, a total of 20 SAKJs have been equipped with WiFi facilities and are fully used by the school.

“Following that, 72 schools have completed the installation of the WiFi facilities in selected schools as part of the second phase.

“We expect the installation in another 48 schools to be completed by next month,” said Mohd Fared in response to a question from Selamat Takim (BN-Sungai Balang) at the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohd Fared, who is also the Semerah assemblyman, said that three religious schools that are part of the programme also received smart televisions from the Perbadanan Islam Johor to complement its online learning and teaching.

The schools are Sekolah Agama Parit Jamil, Sekolah Agama Sungai Balang Darat and Sekolah Agama Sungai Resik.

On the digitisation programme for mosques and suraus in the state, Mohd Fared said the initiative has started on a positive note and will continue for next year.

“As of November 16, a total of 151 mosques and suraus statewide have received WiFi facilities. This figure shows the progress of this year's key performance indicators has reached 94 per cent at a cost of RM470,404.

“Among the districts that have completed its installations are Segamat, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Mersing,” he said.

Mohd Fared said the digitisation programme has empowered mosques and suraus in the state as reference centres for Muslims.

He said the WiFi facilities for mosques and suraus planned for next year at an estimated cost of RM878,609 will benefit 320 mosques and suraus.