GEORGE TOWN, Nov 28 ― A former chief minister of Penang has the responsibility to fully support the current government elected by the people through the democratic system.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this included respecting all decisions, direction and the style of leadership and the current leadership lineup for the overall benefit of the people and sovereignty of the state of Penang.

“The state government is always open to any reproach or criticisms from any parties that are relayed through the proper and official channels, it is considered as a check and balance which will help in the improvement of the delivery service to the people.

“However, any move to meddle and influence the state government's decisions must be avoided as it will hinder the government's efforts and plans for the benefit of the people,” he said when replying to an oral question from Lee Khai Loon (PKR-Machang Bubuk) regarding the chief minister's two-term limit at the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Chow said, however, there is nothing to stop a former Penang chief minister from serving the people after his tenure ends.

Meanwhile, when asked about the salary of the chief minister, Chow said it was around RM14,000 while that of the executive councillors is around RM12,000 and their salary was last reviewed 10 years ago. However, when the review was done, the CM's pay was not reviewed.

“The CM's salary has remained the same for the past 20 years, the difference in the salary of the CM and the executive councillors is only RM2,000 but the responsibilities are different,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Wong Yuee Harng (DAP-Pengkalan Kota).

The media had recently reported that any former Penang Chief Minister, who has served two terms before or after the amendment of the state Constitution came into effect, cannot be re-appointed to the same position. ― Bernama