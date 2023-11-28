ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 28 — Appointed road contractors in Johor that carry out sub-par work will risk having their business licences revoked, State Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said today.

He said the state government will be monitoring the contractors’ performance through the Johor Centre for Construction Development (JCCD).

“Once JCCD receives a complaint, a probe would be undertaken to determine if the contractor in question had flouted the set guidelines.

“This could range from failing to provide a proper traffic management plan, carrying out works without following standard operating procedures and for poor quality of work.

Advertisement

“Following that, JCCD can then downgrade the contractor’s rating or revoke its business licence, which will mean that the company can no longer accept jobs commissioned by the state government,” Mohamad Fazli said in the Johor Legislative Assembly here.

He was responding to Kemelah assemblyman N. Saraswati from Barisan Nasional who earlier asked if roadworks in the state were being monitored due to some roads that were in poorly tarred condition that posed a danger to motorists.

In addition to that, Mohamad Fazli said the monitoring of roads was done by the Public Works Department and local councils through their routine patrols and checks.

Advertisement

“At present, the routine patrols and checks are usually carried out twice a week, but due to the lack of manpower and length of the roads, some areas might be overlooked.

“So, we also value public feedback,” said the Bukit Pasir assemblyman.