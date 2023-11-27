KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Johor is planning to build three light rail transit (LRT) lines covering about 10 km each around Johor Baru, said the state’s works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The Star reported him saying yesterday that the proposed lines will be the Tebrau line, Skudai line, and Iskandar Puteri line, which will stretch until the Senai International Airport in Kulai.

“The study proposed that the LRT should be developed in Johor Baru to complement the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link), which is slated to be completed by early 2027,” he reportedly said.

The lines were determined based on the development study carried out by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) and Johor Public Transport Corporation (Paj), he said.

Advertisement

Reportedly to be completed by 2025, the Gemas-Johor Baru Electrified Double Track Project (EDTP) and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would also complement the LRT, he said.

“However, a thorough study is still needed because we need to ensure that these ideas are able to meet the needs of traffic in Johor Baru,” he said, pointing to the city’s vicinity to Singapore.

“So, the next meeting will decide what is the best option that we have before we can send it to the Federal Government to get approval for the LRT project,”

Advertisement

Last week, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi urged the government to expedite the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project between Malaysia and Singapore, as well as the LRT system Johor Baru.

In March, Putrajaya was reported to be considering the proposed construction of an LRT system in Johor Baru to better coordinate the transport system in the state capital.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said that a private company has put forward a proposal to build the LRT.