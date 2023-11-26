SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia yesterday concluded its sixth annual general meeting (AGM) and much of its discussion was centred around president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement to not defend his post, which had since been retracted.

This clearly shows Bersatu members still need the veteran politician to spearhead the party in moving forward.

Here are the three things we learned from the sixth Bersatu’s AGM.

1. Muhyiddin remains the 'Abah' to lead the party

Advertisement

Muhyiddin’s proposal of not defending his post received massive emotional responses with Bersatu’s grassroots and top leadership begging Muhyiddin to remain in his position as the party’s president.

The cry for “jangan” (Malay for "don’t") and “tak nak” ("don’t want") echoed at the Ideal Convention Centre where the AGM was being held, after the Pagoh MP delivered his policy speech during which to the surprise of the delegates he said he does not intend to defend his president position.

Muhyiddin, who founded Bersatu in 2016, along with the two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said that it is time for him to let go of the post and allow other leaders to lead the party.

Advertisement

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in a press conference later said he was clueless over the Pagoh MP’s proposal of not defending his position as the president.

“I was shocked by the announcement when Tan Sri said he will not be defending his position as president,” Ahmad Faizal said, referring to Muhyiddin.

The following day, the party’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin shed tears and pleaded with Muhyiddin to stay as the party’s president as they still need him to spearhead the party.

He said they have not found anyone to replace Muhyiddin’s leadership to move forward with Bersatu.

Muhyiddin in his closing speech yesterday finally retracted his decision not to defend his presidential post, to chants of “Hidup Abah!” (Malay for "long live daddy") and “Hidup Tan Sri!” from the delegates.

He said that the reason for him changing his mind was eventually his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman who told him that Bersatu is "still weak" and needs him.

2. Call to close ranks after surprise by four MPs

After four of the party MPs declared their support to Anwar, Bersatu's deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu urged party members to stay loyal to Muhyiddin.

Addressing delegates at the AGM, he said that supporting other political parties blindly can destroy a nation.

“Obedience and loyalty to Tan Sri President must always be embedded in us,” he said.

After announcing his decision to reverse his proposal on not defending the president position, an emotional Muhyiddin urged party members to support him no matter what.

“I am asking the leaders and ordinary members to swear allegiance to me. Surrender to me. God willing, we will continue to persevere and continue to fight. Together we can go to Putrajaya,” he said.

On October 12, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was the first to throw his backing for Anwar, followed by Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman on October 30, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on November 7 and on November 9 Jeli MP Zahari Kechik followed suit.

As a result of their actions, Bersatu’s leadership suspended their membership for six years.

3. Anwar administration's 'lack of magic' derided

It has been almost a year since the unity government led by Anwar has been in power which also marks almost a year of Bersatu remaining in the Opposition bloc along with the Islamist party PAS.

Throughout the three-day AGM, Anwar’s unity government was endlessly called out as a failed government by Bersatu.

In his speech, Muhyiddin said PH has failed to provide a comprehensive economic plan through its Madani Economy framework and in improving the livelihood of the Bumiputeras.

“Until today, Pakatan Harapan has still failed to prove that they have a complete economic development plan for the country.

“The economic recovery process is still slow even though the threat of Covid-19 has ended and all economic sectors have opened,” Muhyiddin said.

Recently, Malaysia faced a situation where there was a shortage of local rice and livestock, which has become a huge concern for the people.

At the assembly, Muhyiddin questioned how the unity government failed to solve the crisis despite it being a small matter.

Ahmad Faizal praised Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) previous administration, describing Muhyiddin’s tenure as prime minister “magical”.

He said Muhyiddin’s leadership ensured that the public had access to basic necessities despite the movement control order (MCO).

Ahmad Faizal also said that the Muhyiddin administration was “more people-centric” than the current government.

“At that time, farmers could not work on paddy fields or palm trees, fishermen could not sell their produce. But the rice was still there. Cooking oil was still available, chicken and fish were not cut off in supply. It was almost magical. Like magic.

“This actually happened with careful planning; decisions are taken immediately with immediate implementation to ensure that the people’s necessities are not cut off in supply,” he told the delegates.

He then fired shots at Anwar’s administration, mockingly also calling the prime minister “magical” due to the supply problems affecting several essential goods.

“This was different from what we are going through now. There’s no MCO. There are paddy fields, but there is no local rice. There are thousands of hectares of palm oil plantations, but there is no cooking oil. There are livestock, but the price of chicken is soaring.

“This too, is magic!” he said.