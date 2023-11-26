KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib has reportedly claimed that his father, convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, did not receive a fair trial after he was found guilty of abuse of power and misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Nizar also insisted that Najib only wished to clear his name in court despite the possibility of a royal pardon, and downplayed any street protest to call for Najib’s freedom from the #DemiNajib movement that is picking up support.

“As an accused person, he should be given the opportunity according to the Federal Constitution and the court system to defend himself, but this does not seem to be the case with his situation.

“This should not be happening,” the Peramu Jaya state assemblyman told Sinar Harian.

Advertisement

Nizar said that Najib is confident that he can succeed through legal channels as he believed that he had a strong case to begin with — pointing to how Najib had in 2022 uttered a sumpah laknat or swearing in the face of divine retribution to prove his innocence.

When asked about the possibility of a royal pardon, Nizar said the family still wishes to rely on the judiciary system is discouraged by the uncertainty of Najib receiving a proper “defence” in court.

“We are not confident he will receive proper defence. The analogy is, if people keep moving the goalposts, how can we score a goal?

Advertisement

“The circumstances are consistently against us, and it is only fair that the court provides a fair defence and trial. Our father wants to clear his name in court,” he told Sinar Harian.

Nizar also downplayed the #DemiNajib movement which held a rally last month, saying it merely aims at raising awareness of Najib’s case — and his father is not fond of any street protests being organised to call for his freedom.

“We need to provide explanations and clarifications, especially to supporters, so they continue to support our father.

“The #DemiNajib programme is conducted peacefully, without any calls for riots or aimless protests,” he reportedly said.

Nizar also dismissed claims that Najib has shifted his support to Perikatan Nasional (PN) due to disappointment, insisting that Najib remains loyal to Umno.

Last year, Najib failed in his final appeal against the High Court’s guilty conviction over the SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case, as hundreds of Umno supporters bussed in from Pekan to the Palace of Justice lamented the decision.

The decision marked a historic moment for Malaysian politics as the country will witness for the first time a former prime minister head to jail.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering. He still faces 21 charges of money laundering.