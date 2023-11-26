ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — A total of RM9.72 million has been allocated to implement development projects in Orang Asli villages in Johor, the state legislative assembly sitting was told today.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said of the amount, RM9.26 million was from the federal government, while RM452,000 was from the state government.

According to him, the projects include building basic infrastructure, social amenities and facilities such as treated water, as well as empowerment of administrative institutions at the village level and human capital development.

“The state government together with the federal government is always committed to ensuring that various aspects of development can be implemented to ensure that the Orang Asli community in the state continues to progress,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this in reply to questions from Tan Chong (BN-Bekok) and Hahasrin Hashim (BN- Panti) regarding state government’s efforts to ensure that the Orang Asli community in the state do not lag behind as development progresses in the state.

For the record, Johor has 60 Orang Asli settlements, with over 18,000 Orang Asli living in those villages.

Meanwhile, State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the state government is always committed to boosting job opportunities for the people, especially graduates in Johor.

Advertisement

Mohd Hairi (BN-Larkin) said the effort was carried out continuously through the Johor Human Capital Strategic Unit (SMI) by organising a series of Gerak Kerjaya Johor programmes this year.

“Through the programme, a total of 10,916 people had undergone interview sessions, of which 772 have secured jobs, while 3,659 individuals have been listed for a second interview.

“In addition, SMI has also conducted 16 courses throughout this year, which have been attended by 520 participants from eight job sectors such as oil and gas, aerospace, information technology, green energy, automotive, construction, services, and electronics,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Nazri Abdul Rahman (PH-Simpang Jeram) regarding the state government’s initiatives to ensure the employability of graduates in the state. — Bernama