PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — The mood and atmosphere at PKR’s congress this year will be different from those of previous years due to the party now being part of the federal government, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said today.

Speeches at the party’s congress this weekend will be focused on developing the country unlike the hot-blooded and controversial speeches at previous congresses, he told reporters at a press conference at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here where the congress is being held this year.

“I think the speeches at the women and youth as well as central levels will be focused on the issue of nation-building and they may not be ‘hot’ and may be quite boring.

“That is something that our representatives have to normalise because before this, speeches at the PKR congress would always be ‘hot’ and controversial.

“But this is a transition that must happen as the main party in the government bloc,” he said.

PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abd Halim, who was also present at the press conference, said that political observers will have the opportunity to see how the party’s values are translated into national policies.

The 2023 PKR Annual National Congress will be held over this weekend with the theme ‘Memaknai Reformasi, Menjulang Madani’.

The press conference was held after Rafizi’s opening address for the Women’s wing.