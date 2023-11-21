SIBU, Nov 21 — The money that Sarawak has been asking for from the federal government is Sarawak’s money, said Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said this is the reason the state government has been pursuing the matter relentlessly.

“Why do we keep asking for money from Kuala Lumpur? Because it is our money.

“How much is that money? I do not know but let me share with you. Petronas operational revenue last year was US$88 billion with a recorded profit of US$22.5 billion, equivalent to RM90 billion.

“Sarawak’s revenue last year was RM11.9 billion. So any money from the federal government is Sarawak’s money.

“That’s why I said Sarawak today is different than it was in the past 10 years,” he said when officiating at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Malaysia Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu branch, here Sunday night.

Present at the event were MRC Sarawak chapter chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, MRC Sibu branch chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee, and Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

According to Dr Sim, Petronas this year gave RM50 billion in dividend payment to the federal government.

“How much from that RM50 billion is coming to Sarawak? ‘Tengok saja’. How did Petronas make RM90 billion profit? Because of oil and gas exploration at eight new fields discovered in Sarawak waters last year.

“This year, six new fields have been discovered in our waters. Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has asserted a 50 per cent profit share if Petronas wants to drill oil in Sarawak waters from 2022 onwards.

“For oil extraction onshore, the profit share is 100 per cent,” he said.

He noted that after 60 years of independence and now the under the leadership of Abang Johari, Sarawak was able to make so much progress.

“That is why Sarawak’s prosperity is not going to be a question now. It is our money.

“So if anyone or any MPs from the peninsula claim that it is federal money, we say it is Sarawak’s money.

“That is why schools and hospitals in Sarawak are not West Malaysia standard because they failed us. They took our money and felt sorry for us some more,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Sim explained why Sarawak emphasised on taking back its autonomy on health and education from the federal government under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

One of the reasons, he pointed out, is Sarawak is predicted to become an aging state by 2028 and healthcare will be very expensive for an aging society.

He later commended members of MRC Sarawak for embodying the true spirit of the movement with human values.

He also said that MRC, which has 200,000 youth members nationwide, has contributed to nation building.

At the same event, Dr Sim and Dr Chan witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding between MRC Sibu and 11 non-governmental organisations including Sibu Journalists Association (SJA). — Borneo Post Online