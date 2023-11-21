KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A housewife claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to impersonating an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officer and using forged documents for a bank loan application four years ago.

Nurul Shahira Roslan, 39, allegedly impersonated an IRB employee and submitted false documents to Bank Islam to apply for a special loan offered to the agency’s staff.

As a result, RM150,000 was deposited into the accused’s Bank Islam account, and the application would not have been approved if the bank had not been deceived.

Nurul Shahira was accused of committing the offences at the Bank Islam Sri Petaling Branch here between March 1 and March 14, 2019.

She was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

The woman was also charged with using false documents, namely copies of an IRB security pass, IRB payslips, bank statements, an EC statement, and an IRB employer confirmation letter in an application for a special loan offered to IRB employees, which was approved and deposited into her Bank Islam account.

The act was allegedly committed on the same dates and place, under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender her passport to the court and report to the nearest police station once a month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Syamil Haidhar Abdul Jalil Alwi.

The case has been set for mention on December 21. — Bernama