KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Maran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib is undergoing treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the National Heart Institute (IJN).

This was announced by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul before the Minister’s Question Time in Parliament today.

“No one can visit him (for now) but we pray that he will be protected by Allah and gets well soon,” he said. — Bernama

