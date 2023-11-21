KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take down or block any obscene content based on the request of the police after receiving reports and complaints from users.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching explained that the MCMC does not play the role of internet police, instead provides technical assistance in terms of investigation, supplying of information, digital forensic analysis and implementation of action to block and take down content based on the request of the police or other complaints.

“The MCMC does not play the role of internet police in this matter, only when we receive a application from the police or other enforcement agencies, will we take action to take down or block the content.

“As such, it is important that anyone, either the public or members of the Parliament, if you come across lewd content, please report to the police and MCMC will then take the follow-up action,” she said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) regarding MCMC's action in taking down or blocking lewd content on social media platforms, with the need to create a special platform for the public to send complaints regarding such content.

Teo also admitted that MCMC and the Ministry of Communications and Digital faced difficulties tackling the issue of lewd content, especially on closed platforms or applications, like groups or channels.

According to her, from January 1 to November 15, the MCMC has blocked a total of 118 porn websites based on requests from the police, while 76 such content have been taken down on social media platforms for violating community standards stipulated by the social media platform providers. ― Bernama