KUCHING, Nov 20 — The Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) will be restructured and have new functions starting next year.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the state government is currently conducting a comprehensive study to transform SCS, which is expected to complete soon.

“Its recommendations are to be implemented in 2024,” he said while presenting the state Budget 2024 here today.

He said the transformation is in response to rapid development and changing circumstances to increase trust and confidence towards the Sarawak government.

For this purpose, a sum of RM1.5 million will be allocated in 2024 under the SCS Talent Management System.

“This synergy ensures that our SCS personnel are knowledgeable, highly effective, responsive, and proactive,” Abang Johari said.

He said this year the state government has sent state officers to attend training programmes at renowned higher learning institutions abroad, such as Harvard University, the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies, and Melbourne Business School.

Abang Johari said a sum of about RM20 million will be allocated for next year for capacity building of the SCS.

He said the state government recognises the dedication and contribution of the SCS and pensioners and has approved several staff initiatives this year.

These include medical incentives at private hospitals or clinics, enhancements to the government loan scheme facility and medical facilities for the parents of the retired SCS personnel.

He said a sum of RM28 million will be set aside for the maintenance of state government buildings, including offices and quarters, and an additional sum of RM360 million for the upgrading of existing government buildings and new construction.