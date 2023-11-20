JOHOR BARU, Nov 20 — The progress and prosperity of a country will be meaningless if no effort is taken to address issues affecting children, especially concerning their future.

Women, Family, and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said that children play a crucial role as the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) 2023 second quarter statistics had indicated that they constitute nearly 30 per cent of the country’s population.

Realising this, she said the government is taking the initiative to focus on the four main pillars, namely the right to survival, the right to development, the right to protection and the right to participation as set under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“This is to give every child the opportunity to shine and help them make the best of their potential as they are the leaders of tomorrow,” she said in her speech at the National Children’s Day 2023 Celebration held here today.

Also present was State Women, Family, and Community Development Committee chairperson Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On.

Nancy said the government has pledged to carry out the responsibility to protect children from any form of abuse by creating a safe and secure environment to promote their healthy growth and development.

“We are all aware of the increasing number of cases of children falling victim to abuse and violence.

“Therefore, we need to empower children so that they can take action if there is a threat to their lives,” she said.

Earlier, she said the theme of this year’s Children’s Day celebration “Our Rights, Our Future” was to respect and recognise children by hounouring their rights as they are the country’s future.

Various programmes have been organised by the Social Welfare Department through its Child Development Department for the 2023 National Children’s Day celebration.

They include the Junior Khalifah Competition, Child Protection and Advocacy Programme: KASIH Kanak-Kanak, Junior Skills Challenge and the Children’s Representative Council (MPKK) Teamwork and Empowerment programme. — Bernama