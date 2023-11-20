KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — About 20 stalls were destroyed in a blaze at Uptown Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya tonight.

A spokesman for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call at 8.34pm and arrived at the scene at 8.43pm.

Kira-kira 20 gerai di Uptown Kota Damansara musnah dalam kebakaran kira-kira 8.30 malam ini - Bomba



JBPM Selangor & Orang awam pic.twitter.com/derqWJITTQ — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 20, 2023

The spokesman said upon arriving at the scene, the row of stalls was already 90 per cent destroyed and a building housing a gym was 50 per cent burnt.

Advertisement

“The fire did not involve any casualties and firemen from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Kota Anggerik BBP and Damansara BBP are putting out the blaze,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama