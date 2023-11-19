KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today said that he will not take legal action against Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad who recently alleged that he is related to party chairman Lim Guan Eng.

He said what Siti Mastura said with regard to his relationship with Guan Eng has no negative connotations.

“She said I am Guan Eng’s cousin, which carries no negative connotation.

“It has not come to the extent of being defamatory,” Loke was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today during a press conference at the Penang DAP 2023 annual convention.

He reportedly said that his case was different from the case involving Guan Eng and his father Kit Siang, who Siti Mastura claimed are related to former Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng and Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Following Siti Mastura’s claims on November 7, Guan Eng had on November 10 initiated legal action against the PAS MP.

Siti Mastura has since given her statement to Bukit Aman classified crime investigation unit after reports were lodged against her for a speech she delivered in Kemaman, Terengganu on November 4.

The Kepala Batas MP has also claimed that Guan Eng’s wife was a cousin of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Bukit Aman is currently investigating the incident under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements leading to public alarm and distress and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network services.