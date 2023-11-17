GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — Sg Dua assemblyman Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff has been named as the new Penang Opposition leader in the legislative assembly this term — the first from PAS to hold that position.

The Penang PAS chief is also the first from the Islamist party to represent the Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc.

“The PN national leadership approved my appointment as Opposition leader and the official letter from PN was handed over to the Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang last month,” he told reporters after the official opening of the first term of the 15th legislative assembly today.

Law is expected to announce Fauzi’s appointment as Opposition leader on Monday, making it official.

Advertisement

Fauzi said his focus as Opposition leader is to provide grassroots feedback gathered when PN assemblymen meet their constituents.

Separately, Penaga assemblyman Mohd Yusni Mat Piah said there are now 11 assemblymen in the Opposition bloc under PN.

“We will provide effective check and balance to the state government,” he said.

Advertisement

He said they will also form a shadow executive council to monitor the state’s performance.

“It will be more ‘fun’ now with more of us in the Opposition and we will ‘heat’ up the House,” he said.

Of the 11 Opposition assemblymen, seven are from PAS and four from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The Penang legislative assembly has a total of 40 seats; the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional alliance government hold 29 seats.

PN retained the Penaga state seat and now held the Permatang Berangan, Permatang Pasir, Penanti, Seberang Jaya, Sungai Dua, Telok Ayer Tawar, Pinang Tunggal, Sungai Bakap, Teluk Bahang and Pulau Betong state seats.