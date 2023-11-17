KEMAMAN, Nov 17 — Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has been named as the PAS candidate to defend the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

The announcement was made by PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim here tonight.

Samsuri, 53, who is also the assemblyman for Ru Rendang and PAS vice-president is facing the former Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, announced as the Barisan Nasional candidate.

The by-election is being called after the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid of PAS, who had been declared the winner of the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) last year.

The EC has set the polling for the by-election on December 2, with the nomination this Saturday and early voting on November 28.

In GE15, Che Alias won the Kemaman seat with a majority of 27,179 votes after obtaining 65,714 votes, defeating Terengganu Umno Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, who garnered 38,535 votes, thus allowing PAS to dominate all 14 parliamentary seats in the state.

The other two contenders were Rosli Ab Ghani (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) and Hasuni Sudin (Pakatan Harapan) with 506 and 8,340 votes respectively. — Bernama

