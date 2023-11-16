CHUKAI, Nov 16 — Potential candidates for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election have been advised to complete the forms and do an initial check with the office of the returning officer or Terengganu election office to ensure a smooth nomination process this Saturday.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak also urged the candidates to make the deposit payment in advance and bring the receipt to the nomination centre at Dewan Berlian Utama of the Kemaman Municipal Council on the day.

“Candidates representing political party are reminded to include an authorisation letter for the use of the party symbol when submitting the nomination forms,” he said in a statement today.

The by-election is being called after the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid of PAS, who had been declared the winner of the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election last year.

The EC has set the polling for the by-election on December 2, with the nomination on November 18 and early voting on November 28.

Ikmalrudin also reminded that on the nomination day, each potential candidate can only be accompanied by one proposer and seconder to enter the centre, while supporters accompanying candidates are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres of the nomination centre perimeter that has been set.

“The use of any type of musical instruments or loudspeakers for political propaganda by any means, including through the use of any type of vehicle, is not permitted as it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954,” he said.

He called on potential candidates and political parties involved to always comply with laws, regulations, code of ethics and instructions issued by the EC, the police and local authorities.

Candidates are also subject to the bylaws of local authorities to exhibit and distribute election campaign materials that contain photos of candidates, party emblems/symbols and photos of party leaders of the coalition/component they represent, he added. — Bernama