KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan has today claimed Barisan Nasional (BN) had first linked DAP leaders and Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew and Communist leader Chin Peng.

The former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief said this allegation was even published in BN’s 15th general election campaign material that were distributed to Umno grassroots leaders.

“In this document that is officially distributed, the content of which has the statement that 'DAP is Communist',” he said in a press conference outside of the Dewan Rakyat here.

“It talked about the similarities of the struggle between DAP and the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM). It also mentions the background of Chin Peng's family as the founder of CPM. It stated the relationship of Chin Peng, Lee Kuan Yew with the DAP leaders.

Advertisement

Wan Saiful said DAP must be fair and take those who printed and distributed the booklets to court as well.

“I am waiting for Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng to take legal action against BN if DAP really wants to clear its name. Don't be selective,” he said.

A video clip uploaded on November 5 that he said showed Siti Mastura telling a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu that Lim’s family is related to “Lim Kuan Yew”, referring to Lee — who was Singapore’s prime minister from 1959 to 1990, and died in Singapore in 2015.

Advertisement

She also alleged that Guan Eng and Kit Siang are related to Chin Peng, the former secretary-general of the Communist Party of Malaya.

In the same video clip, Siti Mastura, who is deputy chief of PAS’ women’s wing, purported that Lim’s wife Betty Chew is the “cousin” of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok; Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; and Bernas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

In a separate press conference, Kok said she will file a defamation lawsuit against Siti Mastura “very soon”.

“On November 10, I, through my lawyers, issued a letter of demand to Siti Mastura to retract, withdraw and apologise for her defamatory statements against me.

“She has been given three working days to respond which shall expire today, failing which I shall instruct my solicitors to file a defamation suit against her promptly,” she said.

Kok said Siti Mastura's “defamatory” statements were reprehensible and also amounted to sedition.

On Saturday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain confirmed that at least four police reports had been lodged against Siti Mastura. She has since given her statement to the police.