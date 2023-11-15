KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Police confirmed that the discovery of a human skeleton in the undergrowth under the Jalan Persiaran Putra bridge in Putra Heights near here on Friday, did not have any criminal elements.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the police investigation together with the Serdang Hospital pathologist today concluded that the skeleton had no other injuries inflicted.

He said the results of the pathology report found four fracture marks on the skeleton, on the right hand bone (humerus), right arm (ulna), right rib and right hip bone (pelvic girdle).

“The effect of fractures on the bones in question is consistent with the scene based on the estimated height of where the victim had likely fallen,” he said in a statement tonight.

Advertisement

Following that, the victim’s family came to meet the investigating officer after learning of the news of the discovery of the human skeleton that was published.

Last Friday, police received a report of the discovery of a skeleton believed to be an Indonesian man who was a worker carrying out maintenance work on the LRT system at the Putra Heights substation, at 12.15pm that afternoon.

Police said the human skeleton was identified as Riki Mandaguna, aged 40 with an address in Kota Samarinda, Kisaran, Indonesia and the victim likely died between three and six weeks ago. — Bernama

Advertisement