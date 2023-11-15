IPOH, Nov 15 — The Kerian District and Land Office (PDT) has stopped encroachment of government land covering 15.378 hectares in the reserve land of the Bukit Merah Reservoir in Pondok Tanjung, Hilir Kerian today.

Kerian district officer cum land administrator Mohd Sabli Bakri said they first received public information regarding the large-scale intrusion.

“Following a public complaint, our surveillance found the intruders were digging shallow ponds and reclaiming the edge of the area to increase land size to be used for agricultural activities.

“They planted banana trees on two hectares and pomelo trees on 1.6 hectares in the area,” he said in a statement. “The encroached area is quite hidden from public view. We also spied workers continuing their business as usual without stopping.”

Earlier, a total of 78 staff from various government agencies like PDT Kerian, Perak Land and Mines Office, Kerian Irrigation and Drainage Department, Kerian District Council and Kerian district police launched an integrated enforcement operation to end the encroachment.

Mohd Sabli said encroachment in the area could cause pollution to the supply of clean water for residents in the North Perak area

He said besides agriculture, the intruders also built workers’ housing and storage huts.

“The intruders entered a place which is a clean water source catchment reservoir for the North Perak area,” he said. — Bernama