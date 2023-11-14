KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) currently does not have any policy regarding the act of boycotting certain goods by consumers, said its deputy minister Fuziah Salleh.

On the actions of consumers boycotting products associated with Israel, she said the government cannot prevent it as it is well within the consumer’s rights.

“As a government, our position is to support Palestine. However, the interpretation whether to support, boycott or otherwise, that is up to the individual or the consumer,” she said when winding up the Supply Bill 2024 debate at the committee level for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

She said a majority of foreign brands in Malaysia are owned by local companies through the master franchise concept which is subject to the Franchise Act 1998.

“For example, McDonald’s is owned by Gerbang Alaf Sdn Bhd and Starbucks is owned by Berjaya Group. Gerbang Alaf Restoran Sdn Bhd has over 300 outlets and more than 25,000 local employees.

“These international brands pay royalties. However, it is the consumer who makes the decision,” she said before the Supply Bill 2024 was later passed in the Dewan Rakyat with significant voice votes.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama

