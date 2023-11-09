KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Think City will increase efforts to revitalise the Masjid Jamek-Pasar Seni corridor under the Kuala Lumpur Creative Cultural District (KLCCCD) programme using the RM20 million earmarked for the urban rejuvenation planner in Budget 2024.

Think City is working to preserve the corridor and transform it into a creative and cultural district to increase visitor appeal, business prospects, and overall liveability, as part of efforts to highlight the history and heritage of one of the busiest hubs of Kuala Lumpur.

“It’s not about tourism, anyone who is a Malaysian wants to find a place to call home where they’re connected, where they are part of, and something they are able to celebrate and be proud of,” said Hamdan Abdul Majeed, managing director of Think City.

Due to the connectivity, businesses, and culture of the corridor, Think City sees it as the heart of downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement

“We are really in the core of where everything is,” said Daniel Lim, Think City’s director of urban mechanics.

“When you arrive at the Masjid Jamek LRT station, you come out, you have access to the confluence of the river, Masjid Jamek, Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, Oriental Building; this is where we’re working it at, this the ground zero, this is where we want to make it happening and exciting enough and people will start coming back to downtown.”

According to Hamdan, the revival project will account for climate change and make adaptions to it rather than working to prevent it, such as by implementing nature-based solutions to provide shade and cool the area.

Advertisement

Commenting on the viability of such solutions, Lim said it was past the time to debate such matters and that Malaysia must move forward as a nation in embracing climate adaptation.

Think City’s director of urban mechanics Daniel Lim said that Malaysia must move forward as a nation in embracing climate adaptation. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

“If you put more and more concrete, the rainwater flows higher and the volume doesn’t reduce. If you use porous material that releases the flow pressure and slows down the time before it floods up,” Lim said.

Beyond the need to embrace such solutions for sustainability, Lim also said that they simply made more financial sense under the current circumstances.

Areas covered in Think City’s KLCCD project include Masjid Jamek, parts of Jalan Tun HS Lee and Jalan Tun Perak, and Pasar Seni.

Once complete, Think City estimates that the rejuvenated corridor would generate economic benefits worth RM5.3 billion.

Think City is an impact organisation dedicated to making cities more liveable, resilient, and sustainable. It provides policy thinking, management, and implementation of urban solutions.

Think City has worked closely with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for over 165 projects and 120 cultural programmes.