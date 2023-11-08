GEORGE TOWN, Nov 8 — The stalled Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) that has dragged on for 12 years may finally materialise with Penang agreeing to take treated water from Perak instead of raw water.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang and Perak will finally continue discussions on the water transfer scheme tomorrow.

“We will continue with discussions we held before this with one new development. The discussions will be based on taking treated water instead of raw water,” he said during a joint press conference with the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in Komtar today.

Chow said the discussions with Perak had been ongoing for many years.

Advertisement

“I have had meetings with two different ministers and two menteri besar, and finally, now, as the state secretary level in both states, the discussions will continue,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said the working level discussion between both states tomorrow is a positive start for the project.

He said hopefully, it will mean that the project can finally be implemented.

Advertisement

Penang launched a study to search for alternative raw water resources back in 2009 and the study had identified Sungai Perak as an alternative raw water resource.

The SPRWTS was introduced in 2011, and over the years, Penang had held various meetings with Perak over the project, but no agreement was reached.

Meanwhile, on the listing of Mengkuang Dam as one of the high-risk dams by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), Nik Nazmi explained it does not refer to the structure of the dam.

“I want to explain that the term ‘high risk’ used by SPAN refers to water supply security and not structural issues of the dam. The dam is in good condition,” he said.

Nik Nazmi visited the dam earlier today.

Chow said the state had discussed several other topics with Nik Nazmi such as the proposed formation of an Ulu Muda River Basin Authority, the erosion of the beach in Batu Ferringhi and a proposed Gelugor Solar Power Plant.

Nik Nazmi said the ministry will take note of the proposals and examine them.

He said the ministry will look into the Gelugor Solar Power Plant proposal as it could play an important role in providing energy security for Penang especially its industries and residents.