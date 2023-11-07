PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 — Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil has described criticisms hurled by several parties against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which gave the impression that he is weak in the Palestinian issue, as malicious.

He stressed that the involvement of Anwar in the Palestinian issue was very clear when he was involved in a series of negotiations at the international level, in addition to striving to find a legal solution to the conflict.

“The prime minister has also denied several things about the slander made by some parties against him, as if he is weak on the Palestinian issue, so much so that there is a graphic linking him with the Israeli logo or flag.

“This, to me, is malicious accusations,” he told reporters after the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) monthly gathering here today.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7.

Earlier, in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar also warned of taking stern action against any party that linked him with Israel and issued disrespectful statements.

He also called on all parties and members of the public to show solidarity in the issue of Palestine, rather than using it as political material.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, explained that the statement by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Oct 24 had been misinterpreted by several parties, as if the government planned to remove Palestinians ‘physically’ from Gaza.

“He (Saifuddin Nasution) had said the government wanted to remove the Palestinians, whereby the sentence was misinterpreted. What he meant was to help them get out of the hardship and misery they faced due to the conflict. The PM (Anwar) had also made it clear (in Dewan Rakyat) today that that wasn’t what the Home Minister meant,” said Fahmi.

In another development, Fahmi said the KKD will introduce an internal report card assessment of him now that he has borne the responsibility for a year so that improvements can be made.

He asked all KKD personnel, not just department heads, to fill out the report card so that he could get an honest view and review the work performance of his team and himself in the one year that he has helmed the ministry.

“This December not only marks one year of the Unity Government but also the time I have served in this ministry. I hope all KKD personnel will fill up this report card of me,” he said, adding that has asked KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa to handle the matter.

He said the action was not to find fault but to see which aspects need to be improved through evaluation by KKD staff. — Bernama