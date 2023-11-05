KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will open its doors to any former Umno leader who wants to join it, with one exception, Khalid Abdul Samad told Mingguan Malaysia today.

The Amanah communications director said the exception is Tan Sri Annuar Musa who was sacked from Umno last December for rebelling against its leadership.

“There is no problem. However, we need to see who. If it’s someone like Annuar, I don’t think it’s necessary.

“We’re always welcome if they want to join with the right intention. We don’t want someone who joined to cause turmoil,” he was quoted as saying when asked if Amanah would recruit members from among the ranks of former Umno leaders.

Khalid told the newspaper that his party would still need to review all party applicants before accepting them.

Annuar, a long-time Keterah MP was dropped by Umno as a candidate in GE15 last November.

He then announced that he was forming a non-governmental organisation called Muafakat Nasional.

In June, he joined federal Opposition party PAS and was named its new deputy election chief for the 2023-2025 term last week.