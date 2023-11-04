KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The “Bangsa Malaysia” concept has been hampered by toxic racial politics especially when elections near, National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang said today.

Highlighting the motto “Unity in Diversity”, the minister also said there was a need to defend and preserve the country's diversity.

Aaron said the government had carried out various efforts, but that there were still obstacles to Bangsa Malaysia that were mostly rooted in racial sentiments that were shadowing Malaysians.

“The main challenge in realising Bangsa Malaysia is due to toxic racial politics played up by politicians. Until in certain moments, especially before or during elections, sensitive issues will be revived until it causes anxiety in all layers of society,” he said in his keynote address at Harmony Malaysia's sixth annual conference “Bangsa Malaysia: Myth or Reality”.

The minister said the Bangsa Malaysia concept is not aimed at creating a new nation and erasing certain ethnic identities, but said this concept stresses on the sharing of the same values among all races and ethnicities in Malaysia in line with the ideology of cosmopolitanism.

He also said that Malaysia is equivalent to diversity itself, and pointed to the “Unity in Diversity” motto.

He said that all efforts to create a dignified nation that is united and living together peacefully in upholding the principles of justice and truth should be upheld by all citizens.

The minister said the bridge of harmony which is built on love and mutual trust is the foundation of building the nation and said it is not an easy task, adding that his ministry has been working hard to promote national unity.

“Malaysia is the world's best model in its earnestness to defend diversity and to maintain peace and harmony,” he said while urging for the preservation of Malaysia's unity.

Later when met by reporters and asked to elaborate, the minister said race-related issues are raised in each election, and said this is why he had mentioned “toxic politics”.

“Many factors but above that is It is political will that has to melt down other issues, so that is very important, so I don't have to go beyond that," he said, adding that it would be further discussed during a panel discussion involving four speakers at the conference.

He said everyone understands and knows this matter regarding toxic politics, adding that Malaysia has a lot of race-based political parties.

“But we have to be thankful, race-based, we have been able to be united, and even now we have a unity government, we invite everybody to be in politics.

“And this is a very plus culture that we have in Malaysia. We are able to collaborate, we are able to understand, and this is what we want to promote so that we have unity and harmony,” he said.