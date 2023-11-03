KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has reportedly lauded the federal government coalition for remaining in power for almost a year, saying it was already an achievement.

He told financial news outlet Bloomberg that he is confident that the ruling coalition dubbed “unity government” will be able to remain in power for the rest of its five-year term.

“The fact that the government has survived almost a year is an achievement by itself,” he reportedly said in an interview.

He said this is because its members had to do a lot of “firefighting” during this period.

Advertisement

The DAP secretary-general believed this was possible as the pact between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional had stabilised after the former political rivals overcame suspicion against each other's intentions.

Longtime rivals PH and BN came together to form the unity government after the general elections in November last year.

They are joined by Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to form the bulk of the government side in Dewan Rakyat.

Advertisement

The coalition has since won all by-elections since the 15th general election, and kept three out of the six state governments in the recent state elections.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim currently holds the support of 149 out of the 222 MPs in Dewan Rakyat — including two from Opposition Perikatan Nasional — which is a supermajority of two-thirds.

However, Loke said he is careful not to speculate on the future of the unity coalition after the term ends in 2027.

“If you can run through your full-term government with good results, then you have a future. So I want to take it step by step,” he said.

The 16th general election is due in 2027.