KULIM, Nov 3 — The unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not have any problems in terms of the level of support among MPs in the Dewan Rakyat at present, says Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said support for the government was at a very convincing level, which was proven when the Supply Bill 2024 (Budget 2024) at the policy level was approved in the Dewan Rakyat, yesterday.

“So if there is, for example, a situation where some members of Parliament from PN (Perikatan Nasional) express their support (to the government), for us, we welcome it.

“But to say that support is the result of them being threatened, we deny it, that’s not what we do,” he said in a press conference after the handing over of the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) “Geran Pertubuhan Prihatin Komuniti” (GPPK) community development grant here today.

He was asked to comment on PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s statement today that the coalition was gathering evidence regarding alleged threats received by opposition MPs to support the unity government.

Commenting further, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also home minister said that if they are gathering evidence, PN should not make accusations without being supported by authentic evidence on the matter.

“So on the government side, as mentioned by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), as well as by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, and on the part of the Home Ministry, the police itself hasn’t received any complaints regarding the allegations.

“So the ball is actually in Datuk Hamzah and PN’s court to provide evidence...on the government side it’s business as usual, there is no problem in terms of the level of support, we’re now in a very convincing position,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said a total of RM900,000 in GPPK grants had been approved for 90 community associations in Kedah.

“The GPPK is a programme under the Home Ministry, where the implementing agency is RoS, with a total of RM20 million allocated for this year, and the same amount for next year,” he said. — Bernama