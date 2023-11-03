KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Opposition federal lawmakers today faulted Dewan Rakyat Speaker and his deputies for making them appear “incompetent” at a press conference held to give Perikatan Nasional members of parliament the platform to defend themselves against public criticism of their performance.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin also appeared to suggest the “low quality” label given to his colleagues had likely stemmed from detractors' poor grasp of how the House of Representatives works.

Hamzah alleged the quality of debate in the current sitting up to now is poor because opposition MPs are prevented from effectively scrutinising Cabinet members, especially during Ministerial Question Time and the dedicated session for questions to be directed to the prime minister.

MORE TO COME

