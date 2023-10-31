KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has defended his actions in a ‘drinking’ incident that was widely shared on social media recently.

He said there was nothing with him consuming alcohol as he is not Muslim.

“We are a multiracial country. In any state, there must be a clear SOP (standard operating procedure) for all races and religions, and most importantly, for tourists from abroad.

“I would like to take this opportunity to offer my opinion... We are MPs. We must work hard to find ways to grow the country’s economy.

“Don’t raise nonsensical issues or be like the MP from Masjid Tanah who said I was drunk. I am not Muslim. What’s wrong with me drinking?

“I went to Pelangai for the Lantern Festival. I was teasing the children. What’s wrong with that? That’s Chinese culture. There are no issues with that. Don’t make up stories,” Tiong told Parliament during his winding-up speech for the Supply Bill 2024 debate.

He took another jibe at Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is the Masjid Tanah MP, implying that remarks made against other races could damage the country’s harmony and unity.

Tiong’s statement was in reaction to Mas Ermieyati’s remarks in Parliament on October 16 in which she questioned the former for drinking and dancing with a group of people in a viral video.

He was also responding to DAP’s Jelutong MP RSN Rayer who raised the matter of a recent no-shorts rule in some states and whether this would deter international tourists from visiting Malaysia.

However, Mas Ermieyati’s remarks were withdrawn as requested by Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noh who reminded lawmakers to refrain from mentioning the behaviour or traits of any minister or government officer other than matters related to their role as parliamentarians.