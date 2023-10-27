KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 27 — MIC will work hard to ensure some 800 eligible Indian voters elect the unity government party candidate in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on December 2.

Its vice-president Datuk T. Murugiah said while the number of Indian voters in the constituency is relatively small, their votes are crucial in securing victory.

He said the party’s machinery will ensure voters who live in Kemaman and those outside the area come out to cast their votes on polling day.

“Just as we did in the recent Pelangai state by-election, about half of the Indian voters live outside the constituency, so we look for their phone numbers and urge them to return to their hometown to fulfill their voting duties,” he said after attending the Terengganu MIC annual general meeting here today.

Also present was state MIC chairman A. Mangleswaran.

Nominations and early voting are set for November 18 and 28 respectively.

The by-election is being held following Terengganu Election Court’s decision on September 26 to annul the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th General Election (GE15). — Bernama

