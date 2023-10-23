KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 23 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is in full state of preparedness to face the north-east monsoon (MTL) season, including potential flooding in areas involved in by-elections.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said the department was ready to provide assistance upon requests, including from the Election Commission, to ensure the smooth running of the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on December 2 and the Jepak state by-election on November 4.

“We are ready to mobilise our assets based on current needs. For example, to send voters to polling stations or manage the ballot boxes, we are ready for this as well.

“Specifically for the Kemaman by-election, we have identified 36 hotspot locations, so we have instructed the Terengganu JBPM to be prepared in case there are areas affected by flooding,” he said.

Advertisement

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the presentation of the JBPM Excellent Service Award (APC) 2022 and 30-Year Service Certificate here today.

At the event, 59 Terengganu JBPM officers and personnel received the APC, while 45 others received the 30-Year Service Certificate.

In the meantime, Abdul Wahab said JBPM has set up the MTL Rapid Action Team that will facilitate the evacuation and relocation of flood victims.

Advertisement

He said the team in each state has 15 members consisting of officers and personnel of various skills, such as the Water Rescue Team and the Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

When asked about Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang, which are expected to be the first to experience heavy rainfall, Abdul Wahab said JBPM has established the Eastern Region Malaysia Fire and Rescue Academy in Wakaf Tapai near Marang as a forward base for the East Coast zone to house rescue assets.

“These rescue assets will be placed in our academy from November. When floods occur in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang, these assets can be immediately moved to the affected areas,” he said. — Bernama