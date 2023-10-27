KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today addressed a Financial Sector Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (FinTIP) alert that has been creating online buzz since it was issued two days ago.

The central bank did not say which FinTIP it was exactly.

Instead, BNM said that it, along with the financial industry, regularly disseminates information regarding potential cyber threats. “The FinTIP alert is a routine precautionary notice meant for financial institutions and their connected counterparties.

“The platform constantly scans the cyber landscape and highlights emerging threats including a potential escalation in hacking activities,” BNM said in a statement.

Advertisement

BNM also said that the FinTIP platform operates by continuously monitoring the ever-evolving cyber landscape and identifying emerging threats, including potential escalations in hacking activities.

BNM baru keluar memo minta semua cybersecurity gov or private sector kuatkan system. Malaysia maybe will be attack from israel or outsiders sebab ketegasan DSAI dlm isu palestin.



Teruskan berjuang every tech guy di malaysia!!! — Amirul Haziq (@MirulHaziqRadzi) October 26, 2023

On October 25, BNM issued a statement titled “Threat Alert: Pro-Israel Hacktivist Targeting Malaysian FI in Retaliation to DragonForce’s OpsBadai”.

Advertisement

The warning was also shared on Malaysian social media platforms, including X, formerly called Twitter.

“BNM just released a memo asking all cybersecurity government or private sectors to strengthen the system. Malaysia may be attacked by Israel or outsiders because of DSAI's firmness on the Palestine issue. Keep fighting every tech guy in Malaysia!” one X user going by the name MirulHaziqRadzi posted.

He was referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stance on the Palestine issue and the potential implications for Malaysia's cybersecurity.

Another X user going by the name hashimzulkifli said: “BNM statement on FinTIP alert. Cun”.

Tagging Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, hashimzulkifli called attention for Malaysia to prioritise the nation’s cybersecurity.

“In addition to today's urgent needs, cyber security is a high-value industry, and there is a high global demand. The market size by 2030 is USD424.97 billion,” he added.