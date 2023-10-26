KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Federal police said today four more individuals have been arrested amid an ongoing probe into i-Serve Technology & Vacation Sdn Bhd (i-Serve) and troubled budget carrier MYAirline whose co-founder is being investigated for money laundering offences.

Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the four local suspects — two women and two men — were detained at the department’s headquarters in Menara KPJ along Jalan Tun Razak here earlier today.

Based on preliminary questioning, Ramli said three were employees of i-Serve and held directors’ positions at various entities owned by MYAirline co-founder Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua.; while the fourth was a lawyer representing i-Serve.

Goh, who is being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, is also a shareholder in i-Serve.

Bank Negara Malaysia previously fined i-Serve and six other companies affiliated with it RM50 million in October last year for illegal deposit-taking and money laundering.

In today’s statement, Ramli said the first suspect worked at i-Serve as a treasury assistant and oversaw the company’s finances in regards to ticketing management with AirAsia.

“The suspect was also appointed as a director to various boards in Trillion Cove Sdn Bhd, Trillion Cove Holdings Bhd and Win Capital Holdings.

“The suspect was also appointed as general partner to QA Smart Partnership PLT, QA Premium Partnership PLT and QA Elite Partnership PLT where she and other staff members were tasked with monitoring investors’ accounts entering the company,” he said, adding that the suspect was also tasked with managing dividend payments to investors.

Ramli said the second suspect worked as a finance assistant and shared a similar job responsibility with the first suspect.

However, the second suspect was appointed as a director to various boards in Advance Digital Venture Berhad, Ample Prosperity Sdn Bhd, Cantik Capital Sdn Bhd, and Win Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“Moreover, the suspect also worked as a treasury manager and is in charge of sales collection of all the groceries outlets run by the company,” he said.

As for the third suspect, Ramli said the person worked as a research and development manager tasked with handling the company’s software and system.

“This suspect was also appointed as a director to various boards in MyAirline Sdn Bhd, Trillion Cove Capital Sdn Bhd, Trillion Cove Holdings Berhad and Win Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd,” he said.

Following their arrests, Ramli said all are expected to be remanded from tomorrow onwards for investigations.

Police began investigating MYAirline after it abruptly announced a suspension of operations at 5.30am on October 12, citing financial problems.

The sudden move stranded thousands of passengers on domestic and regional flights.

On October 16, the budget carrier said refunds to passengers could reach up to an estimated RM22 million, adding that it could only begin reimbursement after it secures new investors.

Previously Goh, his wife and son were arrested at their home in Shah Alam, Selangor on October 17 for investigations.

All three have since been released on police bail.

Authorities have urged i-Serve investors to file police reports on their individual investment amounts to facilitate a comprehensive investigation against i-Serve, QA Partnership, Trillion Cove and MyAirline.