BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 21 — The 2023 SSPN Savings Month (BMS) roadshow, which was launched today, proves the commitment of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to promote the benefits and privileges of the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) to all levels of society regardless of their background.

PTPTN Chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said BMS, which has been held since 2018, is its signature programme to instil the practice of saving and promoting SSPN as the preferred choice of savings product among Malaysians.

She said this year’s event was different as it is the first time the roadshow is being held at selected locations across 14 states throughout October.

“PTPTN is part of the government’s efforts to ensure no student is left behind in pursuing higher education due to financial constraints.

“The agency, which is now 26 years old, is committed to carrying out its function to provide loan facilities, manage the repayment, and instil a culture of saving,” she said at the launching of the Northern Zone level 2023 SSPN BMS roadshow at Mydin Supermarket, here.

The roadshow was launched by Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Norliza said as of September 30, PTPTN has helped 3.86 million students through loans amounting to RM70.48 billion.

She said PTPTN was targeting RM220 million in deposits for this year’s BMS and is optimistic about achieving the sum based on previous records.

Meanwhile, Mohamad praised PTPTN’s initiative in organising the programme to raise the society’s literacy on saving for their children’s education.

He said that as of September 30, Penang has received deposits amounting to RM1.83 billion comprising 321,991 accounts.

The 2023 BMS is themed “Robotics: Towards Digital World Transformation and has maintained its tagline of “Jom Jadi Superhero Anak Anda” (Be Your Children’s Superhero)

In addition to Penang, the Northern Zone 2023 BMS will also be held simultaneously at Aeon Mall Klebang in Ipoh, Perak; Alor Setar Mall, Kedah and C-Mart Arau, Perlis.

Numerous activities have been lined up, such as colouring SSPN contests, SSPN Got Talent, Robotics Model Creation, and Family Jenga as well as the usual lucky draw with 66 cash prizes totaling RM75,000.

SSPN provides various benefits and privileges to Malaysians, such as tax exemption of up to RM8,000 per annum; takaful insurance protection for depositors; competitive dividends; matching grants of up to RM10,000 for each eligible family; syariah compliant, and government-guaranteed deposits. — Bernama